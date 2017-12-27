#DriveAssured Street Giveaway! Leadway Assurance surprises Motorists With Valid Insurance Policies

There is nothing as interesting as a fun-filled holiday – one packed with loads of gifts, surprises and excitement, especially when they come from unexpected quarters, as seen in the #DriveAssured Street Giveaway from Leadway Assurance Company. Designed to reward motorists with valid motor insurance policies and encourage them to carry on in their quest […]

The post #DriveAssured Street Giveaway! Leadway Assurance surprises Motorists With Valid Insurance Policies appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

