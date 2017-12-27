Driver flees NTSA stop, kills 5 when overloaded bus overturns – Capital FM Kenya
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Driver flees NTSA stop, kills 5 when overloaded bus overturns
Capital FM Kenya
By CORRESPONDENT, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Dec 27 – At least five people were killed on Tuesday night near Matuu on the Thika-Garissa road when the bus they were travelling in overturned. The bus they were travelling in was not only overloaded but speeding …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
