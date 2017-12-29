 Drivers cautioned against dusk and dawn driving – Ghana News Agency | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drivers cautioned against dusk and dawn driving – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana News Agency

Drivers cautioned against dusk and dawn driving
Ghana News Agency
Ho, Dec. 29, GNA – Madam Joan Fafa Ayer, Assistant Planning Officer at the Volta Regional office of the National Road Safety Commission has cautioned drivers against driving at dusk and dawn in view the severe harmattan being experienced in parts of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.