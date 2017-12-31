Durban’s drunk driving fiasco – Independent Online
Durban's drunk driving fiasco
Durban – Durban's fight against drunk driving could be dealt a major blow after it emerged this week that metro police could have outsourced a crucial function to an unregistered, allegedly unqualified nurse. The unit could now find itself facing civil …
Durban metro police red-faced over drunk driving bungle
