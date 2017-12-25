 Dust haze weather to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Dust haze weather to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2017


Vanguard

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather conditions with horizontal visibility range of one to three kilometres over the central states of the county on Tuesday. NiMet's Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office

