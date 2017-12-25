Eboue hired by Galatasaray as youth coach: media reports
The Ivorian footballer played for the Turkish club between 2011 and 2016, but has lately suffered financial reversals that have brought him, he said, to the brink of suicide – following the confiscation of his assets due to poor investments and his expensive divorce from his Belgian ex-wife, Aurélie.
As a result of his current plight, the Yellow-Red fans started an online petition under the #Eboue hashtag.
Galatasaray’s legendary names, Hasan Şaş and Necati Ateş, also lent their support to the cause of the fallen star, who had reached out to his former clubs for assistance.
Galatasaray is said to be extending Eboue a helping hand, a message that spread quickly across Turkish media.
It has been indicated that the Yellow-Reds would be hiring Eboue as an assistant coach for the team’s U14 youth squad. During this time he’ll remain at the club’s Florya facilities and will be retained as a salaried employee.
(Source: Milliyet)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!