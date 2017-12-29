Economy: LCCI forecasts 3 – 4% GDP growth, 13% inflation rate for 2018

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has predicted a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of between three and four per cent for 2018. In its 2018 Economic Outlook released on Friday in Lagos, the LCCI also forecast an inflation rate of 13 per cent for the country next year. The Chamber said that the fundamentals of the economy were improving with numerous opportunities and potentials to catalyse growth and improve economic recovery.

