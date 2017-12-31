 ED visits Byo to celebrate Mugabe fall – DailyNews | Nigeria Today
ED visits Byo to celebrate Mugabe fall – DailyNews

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa


Bulawayo24 News

ED visits Byo to celebrate Mugabe fall
DailyNews
BULAWAYO – President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Bulawayo today — the first time since succeeding Robert Mugabe — to grace an event organised by faith-based organisations to “thank God” for a peaceful power transition. Mnangagwa last month took over
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

