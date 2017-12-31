Edo receives 720, 993 litres of PMS, warns filling stations against hoarding – Vanguard



Vanguard Edo receives 720, 993 litres of PMS, warns filling stations against hoarding

Vanguard

The Edo State Government has said 18 trucks carrying 720,993 litres of petroleum products have arrived the state to ease the lingering fuel scarcity, warning filling stations against hoarding the product. Black Market Sellers waiting for Customers …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

