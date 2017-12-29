EFCC arrests 13 internet ‘fraudsters’

The EFCC has arrested 13 suspected Internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money under false pretence.

The suspects are- Badejo Tobi; Abiola Dimeji; Anthony Godwin; Osoba Adeboye; Adeleken Abiodun and Awokoya Oriyomi Yusuf.

Others are: Oyatayo Ismail; Coffie Meschark; Sylvester Amaddin; Olawale Farouk; Adeniran Tolani; Taiwo Michael and OyekanmiAyodeji.

According to the commission, the suspects were arrested on December 16, 2006 in some parts of Lagos and Ogun States, following intelligence report received by the Commission about their activities.

The EFCC said: “The suspects allegedly confessed to being involved in phishing, love scam, forgery, spoofing and business email compromise, among other offences.

“Phishing is an attempt to obtain sensitive information, such as usernames, passwords and credit card details (and money), often for malicious reasons, by disguising as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication.

“Spoofing, on the other hand, is a type of scam where an intruder attempts to gain unauthorized access to a user’s system or information by pretending to be the user.

“Some of the suspects, who live flamboyantly without any known sources of income, were said to have bought houses and exotic cars from the proceeds of their criminal activities.

“ They were allegedly found to be in possession of forged contract papers of multinational oil and gas companies, banks’ instruments and forged data page of international passports of foreign nationals, among other documents.

“Other items recovered from the suspects included laptops, flash drives, modems, one Range Rover SUV, one Toyota Highlander, two Toyota Corolla and one Toyota Camry.

The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

The post EFCC arrests 13 internet ‘fraudsters’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

