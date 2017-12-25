EFCC Traces 38 Houses To Jonathan’s Campaign Boss, Seizes Them

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has identified 38 houses allegedly belonging to former Chairman, Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, Dr Ngozi Olojeme. The houses are scattered across the Federal Capital Territory. She’s being investigated for alleged diversion of $48 million dollars out of the N62.3 billion reportedly missing from the account of the…

The post EFCC Traces 38 Houses To Jonathan’s Campaign Boss, Seizes Them appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

