Egypt Attack: At Least 10 Killed in Drive-by Motorcycle Shooting on Cairo Church – Haaretz
Haaretz
Egypt Attack: At Least 10 Killed in Drive-by Motorcycle Shooting on Cairo Church
Egyptian security members and forensic police inspect the site of a gun attack outside a church south of the capital Cairo, Egypt, December 29, 2017. SAMER ABDALLAH/AFP. A daring assassination attempt shows ISIS in Sinai has the ultimate weapon: Intel …
Egypt's Coptic Christians targeted in deadly attacks
Clash outside Coptic church in Cairo leaves at least 9 dead
Gunman kills 11 in attacks on Coptic church, Christian-owned shop in Egypt
