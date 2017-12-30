Egypt Sentences Ex-President, Morsi, 19 Others To 3 Years In Prison

A Cairo criminal court sitting has sentenced former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and 19 others to three years in prison on Saturday, and fined him 2 million Egyptian pounds ($112,700) on charges of insulting the judiciary.

The other defendants include former members of parliament, activists and three journalists.

Five other defendants, including jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, were fined 30,000 pounds (about $1,680) each.

The defendants had all been charged with making statements deemed insulting to the judiciary.

Morsi had already been sentenced to a total of 45 years in prison in two other trials after the military ousted him in 2013.

In the latest sentence, he was also ordered to pay two million pounds to the head of the judges’ syndicate and another judge, while 22 other defendants were ordered to pay one million pounds to the head of the syndicate.

Morsi’s lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maqsud told AFP that he would appeal the verdict.

Thousands of Islamists have been arrested and put on trial since the military ousted the divisive Morsi following mass protests demanding his resignation.

The crackdown extended to other opponents of then army chief now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who was elected a year after Morsi’s overthrow.

Morsi, democratically elected after Egypt’s 2011 revolution, was overthrown in mid-2013 by then-general Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, now the president, following mass protests against his rule.

He was immediately arrested and is now serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of inciting the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012 and a 25-year sentence for spying for Qatar.

