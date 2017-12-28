 Eight pregnant women, 149 others rescued from Libya – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Eight pregnant women, 149 others rescued from Libya – The Punch

Posted on Dec 28, 2017


Eight pregnant women, 149 others rescued from Libya
The National Emergency Management Agency, on Wednesday received a new set of 157 Nigerians comprising 54 adult females, 90 adult males, three children and 10 infants from Libya. Amongst the returnees were eight pregnant women and one person with a
