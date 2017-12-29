Ekiti benefiting more from APC than PDP, says Fayemi – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Ekiti benefiting more from APC than PDP, says Fayemi
The Nation Newspaper
MINISTER of Mines and Steel Development Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said Ekiti State has benefited more from the Fedral Government under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in less than three years than it did in 16 years under the Peoples Democratic Party …
PDP can't return to power in Ekiti, Nigeria – Fayemi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!