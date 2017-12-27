Kenyan ranch owner trampled to death by elephant – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Kenyan ranch owner trampled to death by elephant
The Independent
He was killed near a dam which features as a watering point for wild animals, the Daily Nation reported. "One of the elephants charged and trampled him to death,” Laikipia County police boss Simon Kipkeu told the paper. Wounded elephant rescue. 12 show …
Elephant tramples to death European rancher in Kenya
Laikipia rancher killed by elephant in his farm
Elephant tramples prominent Kenya rancher to death
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!