K-State students receive record $34.4M in scholarships – McPherson Sentinel
|
Hanford Sentinel
|
K-State students receive record $34.4M in scholarships
McPherson Sentinel
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Students at Kansas State University have earned nearly 13,700 academic scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year. Most of the scholarships are made possible through donations and gifts to the Kansas State University Foundation …
