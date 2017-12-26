 Elon Musk’s massive Australian battery just chalked up another record | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Elon Musk’s massive Australian battery just chalked up another record

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Australia, Technology | 0 comments

The battery that Musk built is reported to be the biggest in the world. Located in South Australia and providing power to millions of homes when existing sources fail, it’s just chalked up another record.

The post Elon Musk’s massive Australian battery just chalked up another record appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.