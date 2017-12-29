Enugu budgets N98.5 billion for 2018 fiscal year

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday announced a budget estimate of ninety eight billion, five hundred and sixty three million, five hundred thousand naira for the 2018 fiscal year. The budget fell short of the over one hundred billion budget for 2017. Out of the over N98 billion, budgeted, N37, 846, 476,000.00 was earmarked […]

