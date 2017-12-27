Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi, Endorsed by Methodist Prelate for second term

The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Uche, has said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s re-election in 2019 is sacrosant because of his outstanding performance and judicious utilisation of the lean resources of the state to impact positively on the lives of the people. The head of the Methodist Church of Nigeria made the […]

