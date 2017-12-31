EPL: Ashley Young charged by FA, faces three-match ban – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
EPL: Ashley Young charged by FA, faces three-match ban
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United's Ashley Young has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association and faces a three-match ban. Referee Craig Pawson failed to spot Young elbowing Dusan Tadic in the stomach, during the second half of United's 0-0 draw …
