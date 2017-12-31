EPL: Draw with Southampton force Man-U to third position
Manchester United’s dismal run of results in December continued with a third consecutive English Premier League draw as they were held 0-0 at home to Southampton on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result meant the Red Devils dropped to third in the league standings, below Chelsea who earlier thrashed an abject Stoke City 5-0. United had top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku carried off on a stretcher early in the game and looked stricken of any thrust or creativity in attack.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!