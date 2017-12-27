 EPL: I might leave Manchester United – Fellaini – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EPL: I might leave Manchester United – Fellaini – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

EPL: I might leave Manchester United – Fellaini
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United midfielder, Marouane Fellaini, has admitted he might leave the club, even if he is given another contract offer. Fellaini, who could leave Old Trafford for free in the summer, turned down an offer in September. The 30-year-old
Marouane Fellaini hints at Manchester United exitSkySports
Fellaini uncertain about Man Utd futureSuperSport
Marouane Fellaini 'does not know' whether he will be at Manchester United next seasonInternational Business Times UK
Independent.ie –Fox Sports –Daily Star –Tribal Football
all 21 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.