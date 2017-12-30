EPL: Puel speaks on Ahmed Musa’s few appearances at Leicester – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
EPL: Puel speaks on Ahmed Musa's few appearances at Leicester
Daily Post Nigeria
The French gaffer also said the club will make a decision on the future of the Nigerian forward in January. The Super Eagles star, who was a key man in his Russian club, joined the Foxes from CSKA Moscow last season but has struggled to make an impact …
Liverpool vs Leicester: Paul Merson makes big prediction, expects thrashing at Anfield
Liverpool vs Leicester, Premier League: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?
Riyad Mahrez 'is a fantastic player', admits Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!