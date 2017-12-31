Schedulers are against us, says Wenger – Sport24
Sport24
Schedulers are against us, says Wenger
Sport24
West Bromwich – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hit out at the Premier League fixture schedulers who he claims have handed Chelsea a pre-match advantage ahead of their London derby on Wednesday. Wenger launched a tirade against the fixture list and …
