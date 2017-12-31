Football : Schedulers are against us, Arsenal manager Wenger complains – Pulse Nigeria
Business Recorder
Football : Schedulers are against us, Arsenal manager Wenger complains
Pulse Nigeria
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hit out at the Premier League fixture schedulers who he claims have handed Chelsea a pre-match advantage ahead of their London derby on Wednesday. Published: 02:35 , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency …
