Manchester City wasteful but march on with 18th straight win – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Manchester City wasteful but march on with 18th straight win
Vanguard
Abuja – Manchester City's relentless assault on English football's record books continued on Wednesday as a Raheem Sterling goal earned them a 1-0 win at Newcastle United. manchester derby. The result helped the side to extend their extraordinary …
EPL: Manchester City go 15 points clear
EPL: Guardiola speaks on Man City going 15points ahead of Manchester United
Sterling's 15 point rise cheers Manchester City
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!