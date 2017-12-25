 Victor Moses speaks on being left out of 2017 African Footballer of the Year award – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Victor Moses speaks on being left out of 2017 African Footballer of the Year award – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Victor Moses speaks on being left out of 2017 African Footballer of the Year award
Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses, says he is not disappointed to be left out of the final three-man shortlist for the 2017 African Footballer of the Year award. The winger won the Premier League title with Chelsea last season under Antonio Conte
Moses: I've Had A Great Year, Even With CAF Award SnubComplete Sports Nigeria
2018 World Cup: I will lead Eagles into promised land- MosesVanguard
Moses: It Has Been A Great Year360Nobs.com
THISDAY Newspapers –Sportlineng (press release) (blog)
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.