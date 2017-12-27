 Erdogan arrives in Tunisia on last leg of Africa tour – TRT World | Nigeria Today
Erdogan arrives in Tunisia on last leg of Africa tour – TRT World

The Turkish President's trip to Tunisia is a final stop on his three-nation tour. He earlier visited Sudan and Chad. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to hold a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi followed by a press

