Ethiopia speaker, PM’s policy analyst flip-flop on resignation – africanews
|
africanews
|
Ethiopia speaker, PM's policy analyst flip-flop on resignation
africanews
Ethiopia's speaker of parliament and another top official of government have reportedly rescinded their resignation from government. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. According to the state-affiliated FBC, the two had agreed to return to their …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!