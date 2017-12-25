Eva Longoria reportedly pregnant with first child – Saudi Gazette
Saudi Gazette
Eva Longoria reportedly pregnant with first child
LOS ANGELES – "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria is expecting her first child – a boy – with husband Jose Baston, reports People. Longoria's representative confirmed the actress is four months pregnant with a son. Longoria, 42, and Baston, 49 …
