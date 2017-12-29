Everton doctors say Onyekuru’s injury not serious

Everton doctors have determined that Henry Onyekuru’s knee injury is not grievous as was widely reported. The young striker will be out for only six weeks and not six months.

The player was reportedly examined by Everton doctors and the MRI scans of the injury have revealed that he may not be needing surgery but minor treatment. Onyekuru has been allowed to return to Belgium to recuperate.

Onyekuru hurt his knee at the weekend during a league game with Anderlecht at former club KAS Eupen.

Initial media reports suggested his season was effectively over and that could also mean his hopes of playing at the World Cup in Russia.

