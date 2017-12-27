Ex-NSITF boss: no link with Jonathan campaign – The Nation Newspaper
Ex-NSITF boss: no link with Jonathan campaign
THE former chairman of the Nigeria Security Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr. Ngozi Olejeme, has said she has nothing to do with former President Goodluck Jonathan's campaign finance committee. She made the clarification in a statement issued in Lagos …
