Ex-President Jonathan congratulates George Weah

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Liberia’s President-elect, George Weah. Jonathan, who has just returned from Monrovia after leading the National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections Observation Mission to Liberia, posted the goodwill message to Weah on his Facebook page, on Friday. Jonathan, advised Weah to maintain his open door policy in his new position, saying “everybody is a winner when democracy wins, and democracy has won today”.

