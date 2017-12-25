Excitement as Air Peace receives new B737 on Christmas eve

A Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has taken delivery of an additional Boeing B737-300 aircraft to boost its operations during the yuletide.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the aircraft touched down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Sunday.

Onyema said the aircraft, which was flown in by Capt. Ikechukwu Ugochukwu and his team, was the third Boeing 737 Air Peace had received in 2017 alone.

“The carrier took delivery of two of its new Boeing 737 aircraft on Feb. 21 and June 16 respectively.

“Air Peace recently acquired six Embracer 145, a couple of Boeing 737 and two Boeing 777 to bring its fleet size to 24 aircraft to drive its massive domestic, regional and international expansion project,” he said.

According to him, the new aircraft marked 5N-BUK is named “Mathias Eburuo Onyema”.

Onyema said it was an indication of the seriousness of the carrier’s pledge to deepen air connectivity in Nigeria and the West Africa as well as make a difference on the international aviation scene.

He added that the new aircraft would boost the carrier’s effort to sustain its on-time reputation, especially during the yuletide operations.

Onyema said that Air Peace was set to begin flight operations to Yola and Kano to open up the economy of the northern part of Nigeria and address its air transport challenges.

Onyema said the airline would also take delivery of the two Boeing 777 aircraft it recently acquired for its Dubai, London, Houston, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg routes.

He said that the airline would continue to pay due attention to the safety and comfort of its passengers. (NAN)

