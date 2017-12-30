Expect robust, vibrant opposition from PDP in 2018 – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has assured Nigerians that the PDP would play robust and vibrant roles in the nation’s polity in 2018. Secondus, in a new year message he issued on Saturday in Abuja, asserted that the worst was over for the PDP. He said that the opposition party was ready and re-energised to play its role in the polity to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

