Experts Outline Steps to Boost Customer Satisfaction

Success in today’s economy requires that business leaders and corporate entities create positive memories for their customers or partners.

This was the key takeaway from the fourth edition of the Triple A annual retreat, which held at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

This imperative, according to the organiser of the event, Ade Adefemi, underscored the GETSET, which brings together annually people from different sectors of business and economy to help nurture and expand their already birthed ideas. The primary purpose of the forum, Adefemi stated, was to help keep medium scale and large businesses at a cutting edge and ahead of the trends.

A statement explained that he started the event concentrating on developing the mindset of an innovator, digging deep into what disruptive innovations are and how they are needed to lead and stay ahead of completion in the market.

Adefemi and others shared insights from the businesses they run and how they have kept these businesses on the cutting edge. The event had the theme: “Innovating for Profits.”

Also speaking on ways to improve personal income was a finance coach, Cornel Agwu.

He took his audience through personal finance management and improvement.

Similarly, Ifeoma Williams, a communications expert, delved deep into how branding and communications skills could increase the bottom line or the lack of it and subsequently put a business in a precarious situation.

She however, pointed out cutting edge strategies with which individuals or organizations can reposition themselves for future growth.

Managing Director of Credit Direct, Akin Ademosu, shared his over 15 years’ experience on how he turned a business of N200,000 into a company with over 30 branches across Nigeria today.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

