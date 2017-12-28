FAAN debunks aircraft burgling; assures travellers of safety

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has debunked the recent allegations of aircraft burgling at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. FAAN, in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, in Lagos on Wednesday night, described the allegations as baseless and practically impossible. Yakubu said it was not possible for…

