FAAN reacts to Wizkid, Tiwa savage robbery claims

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, says allegations of theft at the airport from top artistes, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage is baseless and false. On Wednesday, bags belonging to Wizkid and Tiwa savage were allegedly stolen at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos while they were returning from Uyo.http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/27/wizkid-tiwa-savage-robbed-lagos-airport/ The cargo compartment of the Bombardier […]

FAAN reacts to Wizkid, Tiwa savage robbery claims

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

