Failed, accurate prophecies of 2017 – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Failed, accurate prophecies of 2017
The Punch
A Lagos-based pastor, Olagorioye Faleyimu, stirred the pot sometime ago when he gave a damning prediction about a Nollywood celebrity, Funke Akindele. The prediction caused so much uproar that fans of the celebrity, on her behalf, totally rejected the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!