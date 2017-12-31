Failed, accurate prophecies of 2017 – The Punch



The Punch Failed, accurate prophecies of 2017

The Punch

A Lagos-based pastor, Olagorioye Faleyimu, stirred the pot sometime ago when he gave a damning prediction about a Nollywood celebrity, Funke Akindele. The prediction caused so much uproar that fans of the celebrity, on her behalf, totally rejected the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

