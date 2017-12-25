Fair migration: NLC to lead campaign in Africa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it is committed to campaign, advocacy and all activities that will promote fair migration, while also calling on other African trade unions to do same.

In his address at the African Trade Union Migration Network, organised by the ITUC-Africa and OTUWA, NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, said there was no better way to do this than to increase the awareness of trade unions and members, to be committed to the struggle as well as strengthen the alliance between workers and the other stakeholders in the society on ways to continue to enrich the call for fair migration.

“We have affirmed that fair migration and responsive governance are some of the ways to tame the hazards of migration, poverty and inequality, given that fair migration is critical to a better society,” he said.

According to Wabba, beyond exposing participants to the ECOWAS tool, developing strategic trade union perspective on fair migration and mobilising workers around the issues is vital.

He said, “This is because, as we all know, organising is the stronghold of the survival and relevance of any organisation and, of course, the trade union movement. We know that this will effectively reinforce our organising struggle aimed at improving and expanding the spaces for the defence, protection and promotion of workers’ rights.”

Wabba commended the efforts of the organisers and other partners on the continent for their continuous support for the campaign for workers’ rights, better jobs and better society.

He reassured them of the NLC’s commitment, readiness and availability in the struggle for the defence of the collective interests of workers, communities and the future of the country.

“We are ready and willing to lead in the course of charting ways for positive changes and progress in our society”, he said.

The labour leader disclosed that the NLC has commenced internal processes aimed at an aggressive and sustained move in support of fair migration.

He explained that the Nigerian labour movement was driven purely by patriotic ideals and commitment to the working people and social justice.

“As this workshop isaimed to setting agenda and strategies towards achieving the ideals of free movement and migration, the NLC shows full solidarity with you all.

“The NLC shares in the vision of ITUC-Africa and OTUWA and the other allies to bring together members of African Trade Union Migration Network, trade union leaders and their civil society organisations friends across Africa to be exposed to and brainstorm on how to advance the ECOWAS Free Movement and Migration programme” he said.

