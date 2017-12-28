Falana berates Kachikwu, Baru over fuel scarcity

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — HUMAN rights activist and lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, has accused Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mr Ibe Kachikwu and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru of allegedly deceiving Nigerians that there was enough fuel to cater for all.

He also called on the Federal Government to direct the police to monitor the supply of petroleum products and ensure that all saboteurs are arrested and prosecuted.

In a statement, Falana said: “Since the assurance was given over three weeks ago, the fuel crisis has been compounded without any solution in sight. In view of the shortage of petrol throughout the country it is indubitably clear that Messrs Kachikwu and Baru deliberately set out to deceive the Nigerian people when they gave the misleading impression that there was enough fuel to cater for all consumers.

Up till now, both highly placed officials have not tendered a public apology for engaging in public deceit. Neither has the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, President Muhammadu Buhari explained the cause of the ongoing fuel crisis which has subjected the Nigerian people to untold misery and agony.”

“Although the federal government has continued to assure the nation that there is no plan to increase the price of petrol, the independent marketers have said that they can no longer import refined fuel and sell at N145 per litre.”

“Since the federal government claims that there is enough fuel to cater for all consumers the police should be mobilized to monitor the supply of the product throughout the country and ensure that all saboteurs are arrested and prosecuted forthwith.”

The post Falana berates Kachikwu, Baru over fuel scarcity appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

