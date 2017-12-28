 Faleke knocks Bello for comparing himself to Buhari – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Faleke knocks Bello for comparing himself to Buhari – The Punch

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Faleke knocks Bello for comparing himself to Buhari
The former running mate to the late Prince Abubakar Audu in the 2015 governorship election in Kogi State, James Faleke, has said it is hypocritical for Governor Yahaya Bello to compare himself to President Muhammadu Buhari. Faleke, a member of the
