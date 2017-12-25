Fani-Kayode reveals Buhari’s Christmas gift to Nigerians

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari gave Nigerians fuel scarcity as Christmas gift. Fani-Kayode made the remark while mocking the President, saying he will live forever. In a series of tweets via his social media handle, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain mockingly said the president was “generous and kind” […]

