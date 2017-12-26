Fans react as Davido, Wizkid settle supremacy rift

By Benjamin Njoku

Fans took to their various social media platforms to shower praises on Nigerian superstars, Davido and Wizkid, as they settled their age-long supremacy rift on stage.

The duo reconciled during Wizkid’s concert, which held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Sunday night.

Reacting to their reconciliation on Instagram, one of their fans, Isayayunge wrote: “This is how real Africans should live with each other; supporting one another and fishing each other out of trouble.”

Another fan, jimmycarter_tz wrote: “Awesome view…brothers 4 life.”

Thejunkykid wrote: “Moment of the year,” while pearl_bell1 said: “This just made my whole year @davidoofficial @wizkidayo.”

Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paul O, an entertainment mogul and the CEO of One Africa Music Fest, who made the reconciliation possible yesterday, hailed the two music stars for honouring him on his Instagram page.

He wrote: ”Wizzz and Davido, thanks for my Christmas and New Year present. I asked and begged, you listened. Best to come 2018.”

Paul O also shared a video from their joint performance.

Meanwhile, Wizkid made the first move by inviting Davido to share the stage and spotlight with him to the delight of the audience.

Both stars performed Davido’s hit track, ‘Fia’ and it was such a beautiful sight. This wowed fans as they were screaming to see them in a peace performance on stage.

