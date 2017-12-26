Faraday Future avoids failure with a $1 billion investment

The end of the year isn’t the end of the line for one electric vehicle startup. Problem-plagued Faraday Future has managed to avoid its demise for the time being thanks to a $1 billion cash influx.

The post Faraday Future avoids failure with a $1 billion investment appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

