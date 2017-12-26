Faraday Future avoids failure with a $1 billion investment
The end of the year isn’t the end of the line for one electric vehicle startup. Problem-plagued Faraday Future has managed to avoid its demise for the time being thanks to a $1 billion cash influx.
