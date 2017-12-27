 Fatal accident in Edo road 7 killed, 91 injured | Nigeria Today
Fatal accident in Edo road 7 killed, 91 injured

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than seven persons were on wednesday confirmed dead in several road accidents that occurred across Edo State during the Xmas and Boxing Day celebrations. It was gathered that some of the accidents occurred at night along the Benin-bye pass. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Mr Samuel Odukoya, who confirmed this […]

