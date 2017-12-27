Fatal accident in Edo road 7 killed, 91 injured

No fewer than seven persons were on wednesday confirmed dead in several road accidents that occurred across Edo State during the Xmas and Boxing Day celebrations. It was gathered that some of the accidents occurred at night along the Benin-bye pass. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Mr Samuel Odukoya, who confirmed this […]

The post Fatal accident in Edo road 7 killed, 91 injured appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

