Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC over Fuel Crisis

Says NBS revelation of 7.7m job loss is shameful

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti with agency report



Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said it is worrisome that President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are “acting like all is well with Nigeria.”

Speaking on the scarcity of fuel in the country, Fayose said it should be clear to Nigerians that Buhari lacks “the required capacity to perform.”

The governor, according to The Cable, wondered why Nigerians “cannot celebrate” the festive period under a government that promised change.

“The ‘We don’t care’ attitude of the government is even more worrisome. While Nigerians continue to suffer from the ineptitude of this APC government, it is more worrisome that the president and his men are carrying on as if all is well with the country,” Fayose wrote on Twitter.

“Obviously, I have been vindicated on my position that President Buhari lacked the required capacity to perform. By now, it should be clear to all Nigerians that President Buhari does not have anything to offer Nigerians other that sufferings and hardships.

“One of the many effects of the president’s lack of the required mental and intellectual capacity to tackle the nation’s economic problems is the collapse of several companies and loss of 3.67 million jobs in 2016 and another 4.07 million jobs in 2017.

“Today, under a government that promised change, Nigerians cannot even celebrate Christmas and New Year in peace because of the fuel scarcity orchestrated by the Buhari’s government just to achieve its aim of hiking fuel price. Nigerians are now buying petrol for as high as N600.”

Also in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose also said it was alarming that under the APC government of Buhari, 7.74million Nigerians lost their jobs within the last two years, adding: “It is an shameful that instead of creating the three million jobs it promised Nigerians yearly, the APC government has created unemployment.”

He lamented what he described as the “We don’t care” attitude of the government, pointing out that, “while Nigerians continue to suffer from the ineptitude of this APC government, it is more worrisome that the president and his men are carrying on as if all is well with the country.”

The governor who said he was vindicated on his position that President Buhari lacked the required capacity to perform, said “by now, it should be clear to all Nigerians that the president does not have anything to offer Nigerians other than that sufferings and hardships.”

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had said in its latest unemployment report that 4.07 million Nigerians became unemployed between January and September this year. Also, the NBS said 3.67 million Nigerians became jobless last year.

“One of the many effects of the president’s lack of the required mental and intellectual capacity to tackle the nation’s economic problems is the collapse of several companies and loss of 3.67 million jobs in 2016 and another 4.07 million jobs in 2017.

“Today, under a government that promised change, Nigerians cannot even celebrate Christmas and New Year in peace because of the fuel scarcity orchestrated by the Buhari’s government just to achieve its aim of hiking fuel price. Nigerians are now buying petrol for as high as N600 times.

“Nigerians are only asking for food on their tables, they want employments and they want security. But they have gotten hardship and suffering from President Buhari and his clueless government?

“I therefore call on Nigerians to be prepared to use their votes to send President Buhari back to his farm in Daura so that Nigeria can once again return to the path of progress.”

