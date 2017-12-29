Fayose Knows where he belongs, we are just waiting for the days of his immunity to be over – Fayemi

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi says Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state, is only save because of his immunity.

Fayemi made this known on Thursday after hosting Ekiti state leaders of the All Progressives Congress at Isan-Ekiti, Ekiti state. The Minister boosted that he can walk freely on the streets but stated that Fayose will end up in jail because he (Fayose) has ran the state aground.

He said Fayose is only good in lying and wondered why former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is waiting too long to tender an apology to Nigerians for championing the age of criminalisation and brigandage.

“Fayose’s stock in trade is lying against someone to score political gains,

“They started with the probe of N852 million UBEC fund and when they knew they could not go far, they started concocting lies and said I looted N17 billion.

“Let us wait and see who will go to jail between Fayose and I. I have been out of office and I am still moving free, but I am sure he won’t be able to walk free on the streets after losing immunity because of the way he ran the state aground.”

Fayemi noted that the People Democratic Party (PDP) is only interested in coming back to power to continue stealing and said that the APC government is working to earn Nigeria trust and for now APC remains the only option for Nigeria.

“What the PDP wanted to come back and do is stealing,

“The options for Nigerians in 2019 is not to return to the old age of criminalisation and brigandage by voting for the PDP.

“There is nothing to convince Nigerians that they have changed with the shenanigans that characterised their national convention and poor performances by their governors.

“Up till now, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and his henchmen have not apologised about how they ran the country aground. So, there is nothing to suggest that PDP remains a credible alternative to APC in 2019.

“What we are witnessing is just a normal curve in the life of any administration. We will get over it and move on, but largely President has not disappointed Nigerians,”

