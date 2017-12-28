Fayose prays for Yussuf, Buhari’s son

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has joined other Nigerians to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yussuf who was involved in a power bike accident.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Idowu Adelusi , quoted him to have prayed on his verified Twitter Handle that God will be with the President’s family at this trying time.

He said; “I wish the President’s son speedy recovery. May the healing hands of the Almighty God be upon the young man and may God be with the first family at this trying time.”

“God, who is the giver of life will restore every aspect of Yussuf’s body that needs to be restored.”

The post Fayose prays for Yussuf, Buhari’s son appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

